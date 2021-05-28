Man faces additional charges after alleged escape from Jacksonville halfway house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who escaped from a Jacksonville halfway house was indicted on charges of escape from federal custody, the Department of Justice says in a release sent Friday.
Derrick S. McCullough, 31, was serving time for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
On March 29, 2021, McCullough escaped Keeton Corrections Residential Reentry Center, a halfway house in Jacksonville, according to the DOJ.
He was later arrested by authorities and is now in jail.
If convicted of the new escape charge, McCullough could face five years in prison, the DOJ says.