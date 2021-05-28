Man faces additional charges after alleged escape from Jacksonville halfway house

Derrick S. McCullough, 31, was serving time for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who escaped from a Jacksonville halfway house was indicted on charges of escape from federal custody, the Department of Justice says in a release sent Friday.

On March 29, 2021, McCullough escaped Keeton Corrections Residential Reentry Center, a halfway house in Jacksonville, according to the DOJ.

He was later arrested by authorities and is now in jail.