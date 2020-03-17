A man is expected to be OK after he was shot on the Westside overnight.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 1000 Block of Woodstock Ave. in reference to a person shot around 12:17 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Other officers were dispatched to the 3100 Block of 3rd Street Circle South in reference to citizens reporting gunfire.

Upon arrival on Woodstock, officers located an adult black male with a single gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital by JFRD. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene was located on 3rd Street Circle South. Police believe the victim was shot there before being found on Woodstock.

Officers conducted a canvas and spoke with residents in the area. There is no suspect information at this time. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit will conduct a follow-up investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.