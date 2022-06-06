Man expected to be OK after stabbing on Jacksonville's Westside

The report says a complainant who she knows as "street" came to her door and said he had been stabbed and needed the police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing incident on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 7:45 a.m, officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Arques Road in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say they made contact with man in his 30s who had been injured. JSO says that the victim was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An incident report says the injury extent is serious and is described as a 'severe laceration'.

The report says a complainant who she knows as "street" came to her door and said he had been stabbed and needed the police. The complainant told police that is all she knows about the incident.

Police say they made contact with the victim, who advised he was stabbed while walking home by a man who he does not know. Police say the victim was uncooperative and did not give his name or any other information.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation and efforts are being made to identify a suspect.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact JSO non-emergency number, 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1866-845-TIPS.