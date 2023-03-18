Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in custody after a shooting on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Around 6 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Peter Rabbit Drive in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso and pelvic area. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say one person is in custody.
They believe that the suspect and victim knew each other and had a confrontation prior to the altercation.
There were several witnesses to the incident, police say. Four of them were children.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.