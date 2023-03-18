Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

Police say one person is in custody.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in custody after a shooting on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 6 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Peter Rabbit Drive in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his torso and pelvic area. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They believe that the suspect and victim knew each other and had a confrontation prior to the altercation.

There were several witnesses to the incident, police say. Four of them were children.