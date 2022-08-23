Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Joos Road in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, police say they located a man in his early 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. JSO says that the man is currently undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.
During the course of the investigation, police say the victim got in an altercation with an unknown man in a dark-colored car.
JSO says the person in the vehicle displayed a firearm and shot the victim.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.