Man expected to be OK after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

During the course of the investigation, police say the victim got in an altercation with an unknown man in a dark-colored car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting incident on Jacksonville's Westside, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Joos Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man in his early 40s suffering from a gunshot wound. JSO says that the man is currently undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO says the person in the vehicle displayed a firearm and shot the victim.