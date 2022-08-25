Man expected to be OK after shooting in Tallulah area

Jacksonville police responded to the 6800 block of Norwood Drive in reference to a person shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering after an early morning shooting on Thursday in the Tallulah/North Shore area.

Jacksonville police responded to the 6800 block of Norwood Drive in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, police found a man in his early 40's who had a gunshot wound in his left arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe a woman and a man riding in a black Jeep might have been involved in the incident.