JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in Jacksonville's Hyde Park neighborhood Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said police were called to the 2400 block of Hugh Edwards Drive at around 7:45 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found a man shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

JSO did not release information about a possible suspect or motive. If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.