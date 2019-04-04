Man escapes on foot after reportedly robbing Northwest Jacksonville credit union Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the incident happened at the City and Police Federal Credit Union located at 2409 Dunn Ave. around 5 p.m.

A man was said to have entered the credit union saying that he had a weapon and demanding money from the bank workers, police said.

JSO said the man exited the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and traveled west on foot. Police said he was wearing a beige jacket and blue jeans.

There were no other people in the bank beside the workers at the time of the incident, police said.

Highlands Middle School, which is located less than half a mile away from the bank, was put on a code yellow because of increased police activity in the area.

The lockdown has since been lifted and all students and teachers are safe, according to Duval County Public Schools.