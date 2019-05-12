A man drove himself to a CVS after a shooting incident on the Southside Wednesday evening.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a person shot at 11264 Beach Blvd.

Police say a man told them that he was shot at a nearby location and drove himself to the CVS to seek help. He may have also entered the Bailey's Gym next door.

The man was then taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident should call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

This shooting comes after a rash of recent violent activity and shootings around the city of Jacksonville.

