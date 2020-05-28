Man dies at hospital after police find him with injuries on Parental Home Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the death as a crime after the victim was found with "several injuries throughout his body."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating a death in the Sans Souci area early Thursday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said police were called to the 1600 block of Parental Home Road around 12:30 a.m. where a man was found not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the victim with several injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. Officers believe his death was the result of a crime.

Police said they do not believe a firearm was used against the victim and "can't say what type of trauma, but he had several injuries throughout his body."

The victim was found off of the roadway along the edge of the woods, police said.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. Police said they are still in the early stages of the investigation and cannot release the victim's name.

Police said they are speaking to people who were in the area, conducting a canvass and reviewing evidence, but they do not have any suspect information at this time.