A man died Friday after being shot multiple times in an East Arlington neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said they received information that a person was shot in the 12000 block of Tropic Drive East. At the scene, officers found a man that had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for treatment. While the man was in emergency surgery, he died from his injuries, according to police.

JSO's Homicide Unit is working to identify the suspect in the incident and is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 904-630-0500. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.