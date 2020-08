JSO said the shooting happened at 6680 Bennett Creek Dr. around 11:30 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead following a shooting an at apartment complex on Bennett Creek Drive Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO said the shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bennett Creek Dr. around 11:30 p.m., at the Bennett Creek apartments.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody, police said.