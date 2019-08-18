A man died Saturday night after multiple shots were fired at a Westside apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 10:36 p.m. they received multiple reports about shots being fired at an apartment complex located in the 8400 block of Helen Terrace Drive.

As officers were responding to the scene, they received reports that a person had been shot. A man between the ages of 25 and 35 was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Residents at the complex were performing CPR on the victim, he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, JSO said.

Police are currently investigating the incident and are looking for any possible surveillance videos or witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.