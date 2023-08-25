Police: Man dies after being stabbed on Jacksonville's Westside

JSO says at 9:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Lane Avenue South in regards to the stabbing. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died after he was stabbed Thursday night on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says at 9:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Lane Avenue South in regards to the stabbing. Upon arrival, they learned that a man was taken to a Jacksonville hospital by an acquaintance in which he later died there as a result of his injuries, police say.

JSO also says all parties involved are accounted for and detectives are currently interviewing these individuals to ascertain an accurate account of the incident.