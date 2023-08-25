Police: Man dies after being stabbed on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died after he was stabbed Thursday night on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says at 9:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Lane Avenue South in regards to the stabbing. Upon arrival, they learned that a man was taken to a Jacksonville hospital by an acquaintance in which he later died there as a result of his injuries, police say.
JSO also says all parties involved are accounted for and detectives are currently interviewing these individuals to ascertain an accurate account of the incident.
Anyone with information on the stabbing, is encouraged to call the JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.