JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot several times on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say just after 10 p.m. they responded to the 3000 block of Lowell Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. JFRD took the victim to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

JSO says they have a witness detained who is cooperative and being interviewed at the Police Memorial Building. The only suspect description police have is the shooter was a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt who approached the victim and witness prior to shooting. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

Police say it's unclear whether or not the shooter and victim knew each other.

JSO is asking anyone with information to contact them by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

