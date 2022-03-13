Man dead, woman suffering from life-threatening injuries after Duclay shooting

Investigators believe the man's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting in the Duclay area on Sunday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., police arrived at the 7500 block of Steventon Way to find an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

As officials searched the home, they found a woman inside who had also been shot. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Investigators believe the man's gunshot wound was self-inflicted. They found indications that he shot the woman first before taking his own life.

This is an active investigation.