Man dead, woman suffering from life-threatening injuries after Duclay shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting in the Duclay area on Sunday morning.
Just before 11 a.m., police arrived at the 7500 block of Steventon Way to find an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to his head.
He was pronounced dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.
As officials searched the home, they found a woman inside who had also been shot. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Investigators believe the man's gunshot wound was self-inflicted. They found indications that he shot the woman first before taking his own life.
This is an active investigation.
If you have any information about the shooting, please call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.