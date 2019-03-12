A man is dead after a shooting in the Intracoastal West area of Jacksonville on Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 11 p.m., police say they received several 911 calls in reference to a person shot at 1715 Hodges Blvd., at the Woodland Hollow Apartments.

Upon arrival, police found an adult man lying in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene heard multiple gunshots and observed a 4-door silver car speeding from the scene.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to this shooting.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.