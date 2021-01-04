Jacksonville police looking for information after body found behind apartment complex

“if you hear gunfire call 911 there should be no reason somebody should be discharging a firearm inside the county limits," said JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a man was found dead between two air conditioning units behind an apartment complex in Northwest Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it initially responded to a call involving an unresponsive man found behind the La Estancia Apartments near 5100 Shenandoah Avenue around 7:45 a.m.

When patrol arrived, police located a man in his mid-30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Several residents of the apartment complex reported to police that they heard gunfire around 4 a.m. however, JSO says 911 was not called until three hours later.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.