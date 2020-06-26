Man dead following overnight shooting in Arlington area

When police arrived on scene, they found a man in a courtyard who had been shot several times.

A man is dead following a shooting in the Arlington area early on Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., JSO responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment complex in the area. When they arrived, they found a man in a courtyard who had been shot several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.