Man dead following overnight shooting in Arlington area

A man is dead following a shooting in the Arlington area early on Friday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., JSO responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment complex in the area. When they arrived, they found a man in a courtyard who had been shot several times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
Police say they are speaking with witnesses now, but ask that if you know anything to please contact them by phone at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.