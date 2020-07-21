Man dead following shooting at Arlington apartment complex

Police say at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Oak Hammock apartments in the 500 block of Acme Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. JFRD examined the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.

At least two apartments with people inside and at least two vehicles were also hit by bullets. No one was reported hurt regarding those.



The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and will conduct the investigation.



At this time, JSO does not have a suspect description or witnesses.



Anyone with information should contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.