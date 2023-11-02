Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning

"We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no public safety concern at this point," said JSO during a briefing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.



Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.

JFRD personnel responded and pronounced that individual dead.



JSO says it's working quickly to positively identify the victim. Right now, police say they have several people who are being interviewed by detectives.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.