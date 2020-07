Police say shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2700 Block of Palmdale Street.

A man is dead following a shooting near Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 2700 Block of Palmdale Street. One adult was found shot in the roadway where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.