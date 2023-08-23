Man dead after shooting on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on the city's Westside after a man was killed Wednesday afternoon on Lenox Avenue.
At approximately 1:05 p.m., police responded to 5700 Lenox Ave. in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a man in his mid-30s with multiple gunshot wounds.
The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue crews took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they have several people detained, but it's unclear if those detained are witnesses or suspects in the investigation.
JSO says the shooting was targeted and does not appear to be random.
This investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who knows anything to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.