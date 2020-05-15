Man dead after shooting in Sandalwood area

JSO says at this time they have no witnesses or suspect description.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in the Sandalwood area Thursday evening, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Beachwood Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound next to a vehicle with several bullet holes. JFRD assessed the victim but pronounced him dead at the scene.

JSO says at this time they have no witnesses or suspect description.

Police say it appears as though the shooting occurred in a different part of the apartment complex and the vehicle the victim was riding in crashed as it was leaving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.