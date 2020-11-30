Man dead after shooting in NW Jacksonville, one in custody

Around 9:15 pm, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and JFRD responded to the 9600 block of Norfolk Boulevard in reference to a shooting.



When they arrived, they say they located a man between 30 and 40 years old, suffering from several gunshot wounds. JFRD assessed the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.



JSO says there was an altercation between two individuals leading up to the shooting and that the alleged shooter is in custody.