Man dead after early morning shooting in Brunswick

Police found a man laying in the 1100 block of I Street after being shot around 1:47 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Friday, according to Brunswick Police.

Officers were working near the 1800 block of Norwich Street when their heard gunshots coming from nearby. Police found a man laying in the 1100 block of I Street around 1:47 a.m. after being shot. He died at the scene, officials said.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Reginald Miller of Brunswick.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Detective Paxton Edgy at (912) 279-2620. To leave an anonymous tip, call Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.