Unidentified man dead after being shot multiple times in Lake Forest Hills area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified man is dead after an early morning shooting in the Lake Forest Hills area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 1400 block of Palmdale Street after receiving reports of a person shot around 1:05 a.m.. Officers found an unidentified man on the ground in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators are working to identify the victim as well as potential witnesses to the shooting. This is a very active investigation.