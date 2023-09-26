Man dead after being shot while driving on Jacksonville's Eastside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man in his mid-20s was found in a crashed car with gunshot wounds, following reports two cars were shooting at each other.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 11 a.m., a 911 caller reported two vehicles shooting at each other near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Haines Street, police say.

Moments later, JEA crews working in the area of 3rd and Bridier Street called 911 reporting a man was shot inside a vehicle before crashing, according to JSO.

The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene of the crash, and took the driver to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are on scene conducting the investigation.

Detectives are in the area looking for witnesses and surveillance video that could have captured the incident.

At this time, police have no suspect in custody and no description of a possible suspect.