JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's homicide unit is on the scene of an incident that happened at an apartment complex in Arlington Monday morning.

JSO said the incident was reported at the Justina Villa Apartments at 5844 Justina Court.

At 7:40 a.m., JSO received several calls for a person shot at the complex.

Upon arrival, police said they found an unidentified black man shot multiple times in the courtyard of the apartment building.

A suspect has not been found and JSO asks that you call them if you have any information that could help the investigation.

You can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

At this time, no other information was released.

