Man dead after being shot in parking lot of gas station in Springfield area

Police say they've detained more than 3 people as the man was found shot in the parking lot of a '76' gas station and was pronounced dead at a Jacksonville hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died at a Jacksonville hospital Saturday morning after he was shot in the parking lot of a gas station in the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., officers responded at a '76' gas station in the 400 block of 8th St. in reference to the man who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified man on the ground in the parking lot of the gas station, suffering from one gunshot wound.

JSO says first responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say at this time, they are working to positively identify the man as well as locate any more additional witnesses than the "more than three" they already have detained that "will be questioned by detectives." In addition, JSO says they "do not have any suspect information at this time that can be released to the public" and that there was no damage to the gas station following the shooting.

JSO says they do have surveillance video of the shooting and that they will be reviewing it as the gas station's workers are cooperating with police.