A man is dead after a shooting in the Arlington area on Monday evening.

At 10:45 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at 3100 Tall Pine Lane. One adult male was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police say.

Police say the man is between 30 to 60 years old. His identity has not been released.

JSO says there are no suspects in custody at this time.



If you know anything contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.