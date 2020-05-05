A man is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville's Normandy area late Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 11:48 p.m. they responded to the 600 Block of Ellis Road South in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, an adult man was found shot and died at the scene.

JSO says detectives from Homicide and the Crime Scene Unit are beginning their investigation. There are no eyewitnesses at this time and police are asking anyone with information to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.

2020 Homicide Tracker Map:

RELATED: Nearly every major US airline now requires face masks

RELATED: Email scam taunts and threatens recipients by using old passwords

RELATED: Stay up and Save: Sell your clothes