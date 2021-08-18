x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man dead after shots fired on Urban Greenway bike trail, police say

Sgt. Halyard with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they found a man in his early 20s, shot multiple times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after at least seven shots were fired on the S-Line Urban Greenway bike trail Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says officers responded to a Shot Spotter report around 3:30 a.m near 13th and Moncrief Road. 

When they arrived, Sgt. Halyard says they found a man in his early 20s shot multiple times.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and declared the man dead. He has not been identified.

At least a block of road is still taped off. The Medical Examiner is on site working the scene. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: