Man dead after shots fired on Urban Greenway bike trail, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after at least seven shots were fired on the S-Line Urban Greenway bike trail Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO says officers responded to a Shot Spotter report around 3:30 a.m near 13th and Moncrief Road.
When they arrived, Sgt. Halyard says they found a man in his early 20s shot multiple times.
The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and declared the man dead. He has not been identified.
At least a block of road is still taped off. The Medical Examiner is on site working the scene.
