Man crashes car after being shot on the Westside

A man has been shot following an incident on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 10:21 p.m., officers were called in for an armed dispute in the 6900 block of Miss Muffet Lane South. As officers approached the area they heard what appeared to be multiple gunshots.

At about the same time, police say a call came in for a single-vehicle crash on I-295 WB South just before the 103rd Street exit for a single-vehicle crash.

When police and the Florida Highway Patrol arrived, they discovered an adult male driver was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso area.