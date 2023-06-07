Man arrested in Mayport after Amber Alert sentenced to prison

Jesse Hammersla was found guilty on two counts of sexual battery on a victim under 18-years-old. He was sentenced to ten years in prison for each charge.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man arrested in connection to a Florida Amber Alert was sentenced on Wednesday. Jesse Hammersla was found guilty on two counts of sexual battery on a victim under 18-years-old.

Hammersla was found guilty with finger print evidence. He was sentenced to ten years in prison and five years probation for each charge.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Lake City on Oct. 20, 2022. Officials later confirmed she was found safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says an officer responded to 2292 Mayport Road in reference to a follow-up investigation. Upon arrival, police say Hammersla was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the victim, who was visibly upset and crying, advised JSO that she needed rescue. She was transported to Baptist Medical Center Beaches by JFRD.

JSO says they made contact with a witness who stated that he was in the company of the suspect and victim concurrently for a few days. The witness told police that he is homeless, as is the suspect, victim, and another witnesses.

The witness told police that Thursday they were sitting at the listed address. At one point they entered a vehicle and the witness kicked the suspect and victim out of his vehicle.

The report was largely redacted, so it's unclear why the two were kicked out of the vehicle.

Shortly after, Hammersla was taken into custody.