Woman calls Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after man collapses after being shot up in her yard on Westside

The victim was seen running from his Westside home through neighbors' yards while two men were shooting at him in the 10300 block of Shelby Creek Road N.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot several times at a home on Jacksonville's Westside early Wednesday.

Police say cameras from homes in the neighborhood showed the victim running from his home while being chased by two men shooting at him, police said during a news conference.

A woman called police to 10300 Shelby Creek Road N. at about 7:30 a.m. after finding the victim suffering with several gunshot wounds in her backyard.

No arrests were made. Police did not release the name of the victim. Police said one of the assailants ran from the scene while the other drove away in a champagne-colored vehicle.

