JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they have been able to tie multiple shootings to a 21-year-old Jacksonville man who has been in custody for several weeks.



Jamin Tolliver is in the Duval County jail facing several charges including murder.

Tolliver is listed as the suspect in a Jan. 25 Durkeeville murder and a Feb. 6 Moncrief murder.

Police say Tolliver is also the shooter in an attempted murder in Durkeeville Feb. 1.

More information is expected to be released soon on how prosecutors have been able to connect to several local killings.

Tolliver's next court appearance is scheduled for April 4, 2019.