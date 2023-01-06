Man charged with stabbing Jacksonville woman is sentenced for unrelated stabbing of inmate

Stripling testified back in December, showing jurors the scar on his neck and telling them the confrontation occurred after Fishburne stole items from his cell.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man found guilty of slicing the neck of fellow inmate Josh’uan Stripling has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Markas Fishburne, was charged with first degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Aisha Levy. After his arrest, he was charged with aggravated battery in the unrelated stabbing. He still faces a murder charge, which he will be tried for at a later date.

Stripling testified back in December, showing jurors the thick scar on his neck and telling them the confrontation occurred after Fishburne stole items from his jail cell.

Fishburne denied stealing anything, saying Stripling is a member of the Cutthroat gang in jail and was threatening him.

Fishburne testified that Stripling was in charge of the jail pod’s “wick,” or fire source, and didn’t want Fishburne to have access to a flame. Fishburne said he got one from another inmate and was burning plastic chess pieces in a paper bag to create ash for jail tattoos when Stripling came into his cell and grabbed the bag.