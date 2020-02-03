A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged for sexual battery following reports of a sexual abuse incident last Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said an arrest warrant was obtained for Michael T. Linkenauger. Police said he was taken into custody at his place of business in the area of 13200 Bartram Park Blvd. Linkenauger reportedly resisted arrest, which led to a brief struggle, according to police. By the end of the struggle, Linkenauger sustained lacerations to his face, which were later treated by first responders, police said.

Linkenauger was charged with sexual battery, lewd or lascivious exhibition and lewd or lascivious conduct. JSO said Linkenauger had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

Police believe there may be additional victims.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call JSO at 904-630-0500.