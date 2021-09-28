Man charged with murder in fatal Glynn County shooting overnight

Ricky Darrell Morrow has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and more.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of a Glynn County man overnight.

According to police, on Monday at approximately 11:39 p.m., Glynn County Police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Blythe Island Drive. Upon arrival, officers reportedly discovered a dead man.

Officers say they were able to take two individuals at the residence into custody.

It was later determined one of the individuals who was in custody was responsible for the death of the victim, police say.

Ricky Darrell Morrow has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

This case is still being investigated and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator Chad Strickland at 912-554-7557, or silent witness at 912-264-1333.