Teen arrested on murder charges following deadly St. Augustine shooting

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Anfernee Wilson faces murder and weapons charges in a double shooting Tuesday night.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A teen accused of killing a man and critically injuring a woman Tuesday night in a St. Augustine shooting is in jail facing murder and weapons charges.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old Anfernee Wilson has been identified as the suspect and arrested.

According to the arrest report, witnesses saw a man chasing after a pickup truck while holding a handgun in a parking lot near State Road 16 on Florida Club Boulevard. Witnesses said truck was initially speeding away, but changed directions and began driving toward the gunman, then crashed into a parked vehicle, the report says.

After the truck crashed, witnesses said the man walked toward the driver's door and fired four to six consecutive shots into the vehicle, hitting the truck and the people inside, according to the arrest report.

The shooter then began to remove items, possibly money, from inside the vehicle, witnesses said, and ran toward the nearby golf course, the report says.

The sheriff's office got the call about the shooting at around 6:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard in the parking lot of Florida Club Condominium.

The sheriff's office says the victims' names or other identifying information will not be released because of Marsy's Law.

The sheriff's office has a dive team searching a pond for additional evidence. Spokesperson Cmdr. Chuck Mulligan said deputies are also going to examine surveillance video from the complex, as well as talk to witnesses to gather more information about what happened.