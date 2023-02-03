Clay County man charged with murder after allegedly stabbing 3 different people

One woman died as a result of her stab wounds, deputies say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County man has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing three different people, resulting in the death of a woman.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested William Frederick Burroughs Thursday on charges of murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

Around 8:35 p.m., deputies responded to the 6300 block of Auburn Avenue after a female victim called 911 to report that her boyfriend, William Burroughs, was attacking her.

When deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly they found three victims inside. The victims include a woman with multiple stab wounds to her body, a male victim with a stab wound to his back, and Borough's girlfriend, whom deputies say he assaulted.

Deputies say both stabbing victims were rushed to nearby hospitals where one of the women was pronounced dead.

During the attack, deputies say the man and now deceased female victim attempted to intervene and protect the original victim from her boyfriend, William Burroughs.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is experiencing domestic violence, please contact the sheriff's office at 904-264-6512 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.