Man charged with multiple offenses after Friday pursuit in Mandarin area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been charged with multiple offenses after a pursuit led to a crash in the Mandarin area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Raymond Dick, 28, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing, possession of a firearm by a Florida felon, possession of a firearm with a removed serial number and attempting to interfere with a police animal in performance of duties.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., during an attempted stop, the driver of a truck attempted to flee from police at a high rate of speed on San Jose Boulevard.

JSO says the driver continued north on San Jose Boulevard, where police say a PIT maneuver was attempted two times, but was unsuccessful.

While traveling north on San Jose Blvd, JSO says the driver abruptly drove into southbound traffic, almost colliding with multiple vehicles.

Police say another PIT maneuver was used, and the vehicle became immobilized in the front yard of a home.

The driver, later identified as Dick, then exited through the driver window and proceeded to resist police, according to the arrest report.

JSO says Police Service Dog Zeke was deployed in an attempt to get Dick into custody. Dick punched Zeke multiple times in the face during the incident, police say.

Officers were able to detain Dick and place handcuffs on him.