A man has been arrested after an alleged incident that took place on an Amtrak train last Thursday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Jacob Beauchaine, 21, of North Carolina, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation after an incident on a train around 11 p.m.

The victim told police Beauchaine had been acting strangely on the rain and later started to follow the victim around closely.

In Beauchaine's arrest report, police say that alcohol allegedly played a factor in this incident and that the suspect exhibited slurred speech.

Beauchaine was taken to the Special Assault Unit office and later taken to the Jacksonville Pretrial Detention Facility.

First Coast News has reached out to Amtrak for a statement and are waiting to hear back.