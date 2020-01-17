The man who was arrested in connection to the death of a Mayport contractor is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

A grand jury indicted John Emory Wilson on a new first-degree murder charge in 26-year-old Dylan McCurdy's death.

McCurdy was found dead about a mile from his home on the side of the road in the 1100 block of Featherwood Drive in Atlantic Beach last April. Wilson was arrested in Virginia last summer; prosecutors say he allegedly killed McCurdy.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was also suspected of another murder in East Arlington. Trevor Neal Matthew, 32, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 200 block of St. Johns Bluff Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

