Man charged with attempted murder for cutting woman's neck, Starke police say

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is behind bars for attempted murder after police say he cut a woman's neck at a Bradford County bar Sunday morning.

According to the Starke Police Department, officers responded to a cutting at the Whiskey River Saloon at 801 North Temple Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a knife wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say she is expected to survive her injuries.

During the investigation, officers found probable cause to arrest 26-year-old Michael Robert Oppermann for attempted first-degree murder in connection to the incident.