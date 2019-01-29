Mark Burgos was in court this morning after being charged in the domestic incident that left both him and his mother in critical condition.

Burgos will be held on a $750,000 bond with his next next date in court on Feb. 20. He has requested a public defender.

The 62-year-old man has been charged with aggravated battery after his mother was found in life-threatening condition inside their Bartram Springs home Sunday.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, June Burgos, 86, and her son both sustained life-threatening injuries after a domestic incident in their home on Green Pond Drive around 11 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and JSO responded to the home after a concerned relative said they were unable to get in touch with either resident.

Both mother and son were rushed to a local hospital, where June Burgos currently remains in critical condition.

According to JSO, there was no evidence of forced entry or a third party inside the home.

