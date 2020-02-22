Police have charged a man with 2nd-degree murder after the shooting death of a 23-year-old Callahan native in the Riverside area.

Rodney Bernard Braziel, 28, faces charges for 2nd-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a public place, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, Feb.16, off-duty officers found a man, identified by family and friends as Blake Hendrix, dead behind a business, police said.

Hendrix was found after the officers heard several shots being fired near the 1200 block of King Street around 2:30 a.m.

Family and friends of Blake Hendrix said he loved to sing and could make anyone laugh.

Family of Blake Hendrix

Witnesses said a fight may have led to the shooting, but police have not disclosed the events leading up to the shooting.

Friends of Hendrix described him as being a sweet and kindhearted person.

On Friday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Braziel and he was arrested. He is currently being held at the Duval County Jail without bond.

