Police have charged a man with 2nd-degree murder after the shooting death of a 23-year-old Callahan native in the Riverside area.

Rodney Bernard Braziel, 28, faces charges for 2nd-degree murder and discharging a firearm in a public place, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, Feb.16, off-duty officers found a man, identified by family and friends as Blake Hendrix, dead behind a business, police said.

Hendrix was found after the officers heard several shots being fired near the 1200 block of King Street around 2:30 a.m.

Deadly shooting victim's family pleads for violence in city to end
Family and friends of Blake Hendrix said he loved to sing and could make anyone laugh.
Family of Blake Hendrix

Witnesses said a fight may have led to the shooting, but police have not disclosed the events leading up to the shooting.

Friends of Hendrix described him as being a sweet and kindhearted person. 

On Friday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Braziel and he was arrested. He is currently being held at the Duval County Jail without bond.

