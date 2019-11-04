The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect who reportedly shot a man to death in Woodstock last December.

Corey Maurice Carnes Jr., 20, was arrested on Wednesday by JSO's SWAT team.

Police say he reportedly shot and killed 24-year-old Thomas Elehue Gordon in the courtyard at Huron-Sophia Street Apartments, 2800 Sophia St., on Dec. 22, 2018.

Gordon was found dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Carnes Jr. and Gordon were acquaintances, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Carnes Jr. was booked into the Duval County Jail and faces a second-degree murder charge. He has a bond of over $1 million.