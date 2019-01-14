PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested Monday in connection to the New Year's Eve shooting death of a Palatka city commissioner's son, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Rondale King, 34, is facing a second-degree murder for the death of Jahme Jones, 25.

Deputies said Jones was killed during a shooting in the courtyard area of apartments on Campbell Street on Dec. 31 at 10:20 p.m.

Jones was rushed to Putnam Community Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, deputies said.